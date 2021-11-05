Ahead of Planned Votes, Democratic Rep. Sums Up Hours of Negotiation for Reporters: ‘Well, the Whole Day Was a Clusterf*ck, Right?’

Democrats negotiated for hours and hours and hours Friday, and Congressman Mark Pocan summed up the frenzied scramble rather succinctly to reporters.

As of this posting, House Democrats are finally preparing to vote on the bipartisan infrastructure package and to take a procedural vote on the Build Back Better spending bill.

Moderates and progressives have been going back and forth for hours days weeks on a deal, and according to multiple reports President Joe Biden directly spoke with the Congressional Progressive Caucus earlier Friday evening.

Pocan, a member of that caucus, expressed confidence to reporters Friday night, albeit with some acknowledgement of how long the day has been.

“The whole day was a clusterfuck, right?” Pocan remarked.

He went on to say he was glad things got done in a “congenial way” and that they figured out “how to get shit done.”

