Alan Dershowitz Discusses Ghislaine Maxwell Verdicts on BBC Despite Accusation Against Him by Alleged Maxwell Victim

Alan Dershowitz appeared on BBC World News on Wednesday to discuss the Ghislaine Maxwell guilty verdicts despite the fact that he was allegedly connected to her by one of Jeffrey Epstein’s accusers.

Virginia Giuffre has claimed she was forced by Maxwell and Epstein to have sex with multiple public figures, including the Harvard Law School professor emeritus, when she was a teenager two decades ago.

The high-profile attorney has maintained his innocence and has noted he has never been charged with any crimes relating to Maxwell or Epstein. Still, the decision by BBC World News to tap Dershowitz to offer analysis of the Maxwell verdicts is likely to raise eyebrows in the media world, given the circumstances.

Dershowitz said he believes Giuffre’s lawsuit against Prince Andrew, who she alleged raped her with Maxwell as her handler, was diminished by the Maxwell trial.

“I think the most important thing particularly for British [inaudible] is that the government was very careful was very careful who it used as witnesses,” said Dershowitz.

While the BBC anchor did not mention the accusation against Dershowitz, the attorney did so when he stated that Giuffre had falsely implicated him. He also claimed that federal prosecutors never found Giuffre’s story credible enough to pursue.

“It did not use as a witness the woman who accused Prince Andrew, accused me, accused many other people, because the government didn’t believe she was telling the truth,” Dershowitz said. “In fact she, Virginia Giuffre, was mentioned in the trial as somebody who brought young people to Epstein for him to abuse. And so this case does nothing at all to strengthen it anyway the case against Prince Andrew.”

He added, “Indeed it weakens the case against Prince Andrew considerably because the government was very selective in who it used. It used only witnesses who they believed were credible.”

Dershowitz concluded that the prosecution did not want Giuffre anywhere near the courtroom.

“And they deliberately didn’t use the main witness, the woman who started the whole investigation Virginia Giuffre, because ultimately they didn’t believe she was telling the truth,” he said. “They didn’t believe that a jury would believe her and they were right in doing so. So it was very smart on the part of the government.”

