Alec Baldwin Didn’t Know Prop Gun Contained a Live Round, Warrant Says

New reports have shed some light into what happened on the set of the movie Rust before the tragic death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.

Alec Baldwin fired the prop gun that killed Hutchins and injured director Joel Souza, according to authorities. The investigation is underway, and according to reports, IATSE Local 44 said the gun had “a live single round” in it when it went off.

The Associated Press obtained court records Friday night that say Baldwin was given the gun by an assistant director “who indicated it was safe to use.”

That assistant director reportedly did not know it was loaded.

Earlier Friday the LA Times dropped a stunning report sharing accounts from workers on the production about turmoil on set before the horrific accident.

Camera crew workers apparently walked off the set hours before Hutchins was killed in protest of poor working conditions. Hutchins was reportedly “advocating for safer conditions for her team” before they walked off.

Anonymous crew members claimed to the Times that usual safety procedures weren’t followed and that Baldwin’s stunt double “accidentally fired two rounds” just days ago.

Nonunion workers reportedly showed up earlier in the day and, as one person put it, “Corners were being cut — and they brought in nonunion people so they could continue shooting.”

Rust Movie Productions LLC said in a statement, “Though we were not made aware of any official complaints concerning weapon or prop safety on set, we will be conducting an internal review of our procedures while production is shut down.”

A distraught Baldwin posted a statement Friday saying, “There are no words to convey my shock and sadness regarding the tragic accident that took the life of Halyna Hutchins, a wife, mother and deeply admired colleague of ours.”

