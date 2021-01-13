Amazon responded to a lawsuit from alternative social media platform Parler by outlining shocking threats made against the company by Parler users. The response comes after Parler sued Amazon f0r booting the platform off its web hosting service.

“This case is not about suppressing speech or stifling viewpoints,” Amazon said in a brief filed Tuesday. “Instead, this case is about Parler’s demonstrated unwillingness and inability to remove from the servers of Amazon Web Services… content that threatens the public safety, such as by inciting and planning the rape, torture, and assassination of named public officials and private citizens.”

Amazon Web Services, the unit that booted Parler, said the tech giant has been the direct target of threats made by Parler users since it pulled the plug on the platform, which has been embraced by Trump supporters as a free speech alternative to Twitter.

“After the notice of Parler’s account suspension, Parler users began posting threats of physical violence to Amazon delivery drivers, Amazon facilities, and Amazon executives. True and correct copies of examples of these threats are attached,” they wrote.

“Time to burn down Amazon delivery trucks. Keep buying them till they reverse course,” one Parler user wrote, according to the brief, which was filed in court on Tuesday.

“It’d be a shame if those 77 #aws [Amazon Web Service] servers were blown into the stratosphere in retaliation for the #purge,” another Parler user wrote.

Another Parler user called for the death of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey, and Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg.

In a separate exhibit included by Amazon, a user apparently called to burn ABC News to the ground.

Parler CEO John Matze didn’t return Mediaite’s request for comment.

You can see exhibits from the court filing here:

