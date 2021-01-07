Anarchy in the US! Front Pages From Around the World Blast Trump-Incited Capitol Attack

The attack on the U.S. Capitol by a mob of President Donald Trump’s supporters has sent shockwaves throughout the nation and the world, and newspaper front pages tell the story of how that news is being portrayed.

On Wednesday, Trump told a teeming rally crowd on the National Mall that “We will never concede!” and promised to march with them to Capitol Hill to protest the pro forma certification of President-elect Joe Biden’s Electoral College victory.

Trump didn’t go with them after all, but was there in spirit and flag as thousands occupied and ransacked the building and attacked police. Here’s how newspaper front pages in the U.S. and around the world told the story.

The New York Post, considered the gold standard for outrageous front pages, featured a harrowing photo of armed officers with guns drawn, and the banner “CAPITOL INVASION”.

Trump figured prominently in other front-page headlines from major U.S. papers.

The attack was front page news in papers across the U.K., with headlines blasting the “Assault on Democracy” by the “Trump Hate Mob” and declaring “Anarchy” in their former colonies.

Canadian papers struck similar notes, and avoided mentions of Trump.

Front pages from other countries featured art and headlines that transcend language barriers.

President-elect Joe Biden was certified the victor in the end, and in 13 days will take over a nation that the world now sees very differently than it did two days ago, let alone four years ago.

