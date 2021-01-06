CNN’s Boris Sanchez was stunned by the sheer size of the crowd that gathered for a rally in support of President Donald Trump’s attempt to overturn President-elect Joe Biden’s popular and Electoral College victory in the 2020 presidential election.

Trump is scheduled to appear at the so-called “Save America Rally” ahead of Congress’ pro forma certification of the results, which many Republican members have vowed to contest, an effort which Trump has been pressuring Vice President Mike Pence to support.

Ahead of the rally, CNN’s Erin Burnett asked Sanchez to describe the scene, and he marveled at the crowd size while expressing alarm about the mood in the air:

Erin, a number of things that stand out to me about the event here the president is holding this morning. First, the enormity of the crowd. It is massive, and I don’t think you can really appreciate it from what you’re seeing behind me because it goes out toward the sides and beyond, behind our cameras the Washington Monument, and there is a sea of people. The event organizers got a permit for about 30,000, I believe they’re going to have to stop letting people in soon and from what I can tell on the sidewalks, throngs of people are still showing up. That’s one. The second is the mood, the temperament, I’ve been to a number of Trump rallies, more than two dozen. The animosity, the anger in the air is palpable and is being pushed forward by the rhetoric that’s coming from the stage. We’ve heard from a number of speakers this morning, a lot of them not only peddling false claims but also ratcheting up the idea that these folks have to fight, fight in their eyes, to keep President Donald Trump in the White House to save the republic. You pair that with what we saw last night, violence in the streets, some of the president’s own supporters going toe to toe with police officers not far from the very doorstep of the White House, it is a toxic mix. And it is not being helped by the fact of the president continues to peddle conspiracy theories on Twitter.

Watch above via CNN.

