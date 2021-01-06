Trump Says He Plans to March with Rally Crowd Over to Capitol to Protest Electoral College Count

President Donald Trump made a stunning announcement at his pro-coup rally, telling the crowd he intends to march with them to the Capitol building to support his effort to overturn President-elect Joe Biden’s victory in the presidential election.

On Wednesday afternoon, Trump followed his demands that Vice President Mike Pence support the overturning of the election results — which Pence has no authority to do — by saying “After this, we’re going to walk down, and I’ll be there with you, we’re going to walk down, we’re going to walk down, anyone you want but I think right here, we’re going to walk down to the Capitol and we’re going to cheer on our brave senators and congressmen and women, and we’re probably not going to be cheering so much for some of them.”

“Because you’ll never take back our country with weakness,” Trump said. “You have to show a strength and you have to be strong. We have come to demand that Congress do the right thing and only count the electors who have been lawfully slated, lawfully slated.”

He reiterated “I know that everyone here will soon be marching over to the Capitol building to peacefully and patriotically make your voices heard, and said “Today we will see whether Republicans stand strong for integrity of our elections, whether or not they stand strong for our country.”

What could go wrong?

