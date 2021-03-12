Andrew Cuomo Tries to Invoke ‘Cancel Culture’ in Responding to Calls for His Resignation

Governor Andrew Cuomo, accused of sexual harassment by multiple women and facing calls from fellow Democrats saying he should resign, tried to invoke “cancel culture” in his Friday press conference.

A growing chorus of Democrats is calling for Cuomo to resign, following allegations from several former aides, including New York Democrats like Jerrold Nadler Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. Cuomo is also facing serious criticism over the nursing home deaths scandal.

Cuomo — who again said Friday he has no intention of resigning — pointed to the investigation currently underway and said, “There are facts and then there are opinions. And I’ve always separated the two… Politicians who don’t know a single fact, but yet form a conclusion and an opinion, are in my opinion reckless and dangerous.”

“The people of New York should not have confidence in a politician who takes a position without knowing any facts or substance. That, my friends, is politics at its worst,” Cuomo added.

And then he actually tried to suggest this is about “bowing to cancel culture.” Yes, really.

“People know the difference between playing politics, bowing to cancel culture, and the truth,” Cuomo said.

You can listen to the audio above, via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]