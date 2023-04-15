Anti-Trump Conservative Tears Into ‘Racial Security Blanket’ Tim Scott on MSNBC

The Lincoln Project‘s Tara Setmayer tore into South Carolina Republican Senator Tim Scott on MSNBC, calling him a “racial pacifier,” ripping his continued support for ex-President Donald Trump, and slamming his chances as a presidential hopeful.

Scott has soft-launched a 2024 presidential campaign this week, and the increased media attention has critics coming out in force.

On Saturday morning’s edition of The Saturday Show with Jonathan Capehart, host Jonathan Capehart asked if he was “giving Tim Scott too much credit” for not being “shy” about race. Setmayer did not give Scott much credit:

JONATHAN CAPEHART: I find Senator Scott fascinating, a Black Republican who isn’t too shy in talking about race, but whose views on race can be problematic both within the GOP and in the general public. So, I mean, am I giving him too much credit?

TARA SETMAYER: Listen, Tim Scott, bless his heart, is trying to make a name for himself now, taking advantage of the fact that Republicans every election cycle need a racial pacifier. He’s their racial security blanket in the race.

Given all of the context of what’s gone on racially with Trump and Republicans over the last few years, and even after the 2012 election cycle when Republicans did that autopsy and found that they have got to diversify the tent if they want to survive as a party.

Well, instead, they went in the complete opposite direction. But the one constant has been good ole Senator Tim Scott, the lone Black Republican in the Senate.

Listen. I respect Senator Scott’s biography. His life story is great. It’s the American dream and good for him. What I don’t respect is the fact that with that American story, with his experience, with even as a conservative, I’m still a conservative. I’m just not a Republican. That he would still still support Donald Trump.

Last summer, he went out of his way during the January 6 hearings when he was asked about January 6, remember, he voted to acquit Donald Trump’s impeachment after January 6. He said, “Oh, yeah, I have been watching the hearings and if Trump’s the nominee, of course we’ll support him.”

That I have no respect for. None whatsoever. I have no respect for someone that cannot take a firm position on where he stands on our democracy. On Donald Trump’s existential threat to it. And the fact that the Republican Party has been abysmal on several issues that were that are important to our country today, he will not take a position.

I mean, the 1990s called and they want their campaign video back. There’s nothing extraordinary about what Tim Scott is doing. I mean, he’s a big snooze and he has no chance. None whatsoever. Zip, zero.