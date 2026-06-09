Fox Host Confronts GOP Congressman on Trump Getting Booed at Knicks Game: ‘Didn’t Offer Unity, Did it?’

Fox Business host Stuart Varney pressed Rep. Mike Lawler (R-NY) on Tuesday about President Donald Trump’s attendance at the NBA final in New York City the night before.

“Last night the Knicks, as I’m sure you know, the Knicks lost Game 3 of the NBA Finals. President Trump was in attendance. It didn’t seem like the game united New Yorkers. Mr. Trump was booed. So it didn’t offer unity, did it? It was more like offering division at the game,” Varney noted.

“Listen, I’ve seen Kathy Hochul drop the puck at Rangers games and be booed mercilessly because everybody hates her. The fact is… sports have always been like this. People jeer, they cheer. It’s nothing new,” replied Lawler, adding:

And frankly, from my vantage point, President Trump’s a lifelong Knick fan. All of us in New York are excited that the Knicks are on the path to win the NBA championship for the first time in 52 years. So I’m focused on the game. I could care less who attends. If the president wants to go, the governor, the mayor, who cares? The focus is on the games.

“If the president of the United States wants to go to the game, he goes,” agreed Varney.

Trump’s attendance at the game led a bevy of coverage, focused on everything from whether or not Trump jinxed the home team and whether or not the president fell asleep

Watch the clip above via Fox Business.

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