‘Are My Kids Safe?’ Furious Residents of East Palestine, Ohio Demand Answers on Toxic Train Derailment

Residents of East Palestine, Ohio are demanding answers in the wake of a toxic train derailment, their fury only growing after the train company Norfolk Southern backed out of a town hall meeting.

The train derailed on Feb. 3, bursting into flames and spilling toxic chemicals, forcing the evacuation of over 5,000 local residents. Government officials lifted the evacuation order on Feb. 8 after testing air and water quality, but, as CNN reported, “a chemical odor lingered days afterward and officials estimate thousands of fish were killed by contamination washing down streams and rivers, fueling residents’ concerns about water and air safety.”

CNN national correspondent Jason Carroll reported from East Palestine during At This Hour with Kate Bolduan, providing updates from a community town hall meeting held on Wednesday evening — but Norfolk Southern was a no-show, leading to what Carroll described as “frustration, anger, and unanswered questions.”

“Everybody who came here was expecting a hell of a lot more than what we’re getting here right now,” said one outraged East Palestine resident.

“Is it OK to still be here? Are my kids safe? Are the people safe? Is the future of this community safe?” another resident pondered. “We all know the severity of that question, and what’s at stake. Some people think they are downplaying; some people don’t think so – let’s find out.”

Residents are wanting additional testing to determine the safety of the air, water, and soil, Carroll reported.

Norfolk Southern’s absence was especially infuriating to the residents — all the more so because of the company’s explanation.

“No, Norfolk Southern didn’t show up,” Mayor Trent Conaway told CNN. “They didn’t feel it was safe.”

The company released a statement that said, “Unfortunately, after consulting with community leaders, we have become increasingly concerned about the growing physical threat to our employees.”

“Okay, if you are afraid that somebody from Palestine is going to hurt your employees, what exactly did you do to us?” asked resident Kelly Felger.

“I’m scared,” Felger added. “For my family. I am scared for my town. I grew up here. I am related to 50% of them.”

The cleanup efforts were underway, Carroll reported, tests showed the municipal water supply was safe, and the EPA was continuing to run tests and pledging to residents that “they will be here as long as it takes,” but the residents were still “not so sure.”

Watch above via CNN.

