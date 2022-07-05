Associated Press Reopens Gaza Bureau More Than a Year After Airstrike That Destroyed Offices

The Associated Press reopened its bureau in Gaza more than a year after it was hit by an Israeli airstrike, announced the wire service on Tuesday.

The airstrike was during Israel’s war with the U.S.-designated terrorist group Hamas. Israel said that the building that included the AP bureau housed “Hamas military intelligence assets.” Israel warned those inside the building to leave ahead of the strike.

The new Gaza bureau is in a different location, according to an AP press release.

“AP’s resilient Gaza team has never wavered, even in the moments our bureau collapsed and in the weeks that followed,” said AP President and CEO Daisy Veerasingham. “The Associated Press has operated in Gaza for more than half a century and remains committed to telling the story of Gaza and its people.”

At the time of the strike, the AP denounced it.

“The world will know less about what is happening in Gaza because of what happened today,” said then-AP President and CEO Gary Pruitt in a statement. “We are shocked and horrified that the Israeli military would target and destroy the building housing AP’s bureau and other news organizations in Gaza.”

Pruitt denied that the AP knew that Hamas operated in the building.

“We have had no indication Hamas was in the building or active in the building,” he said. “This is something we actively check to the best of our ability. We would never knowingly put our journalists at risk.”

