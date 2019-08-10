Attorney General William Barr ‘Appalled’ by Jeffrey Epstein Death: ‘Raises Serious Questions That Must Be Answered’

The death of Jeffrey Epstein, apparently by suicide, has stirred up social media and regular media alike this Saturday. And it’s not just wild theories being floated about political assassination that are roiling. Even the Attorney General of the United States says there are “serious questions” raised by the death.

“I was appalled to learn that Jeffrey Epstein was found dead early this morning from an apparent suicide while in federal custody,” said Attorney General William Barr in a statement. “Mr. Epstein’s death raises serious questions that must be answered.”

More than just noting the questions, the AG said he is tasking the IG to look into it.

“In addition to the FBI’s investigation, I have consulted with the Inspector General who is opening an investigation into the circumstances of Mr. Epstein’s death,” he said.

According to reports, the wealthy and connected Epstein, who stands accused of sex trafficking minors, was found in his cell in a New York City jail on Saturday morning. He was “unresponsive” and although staff attempted CPR, he was declared dead on arrival at the hospital.

An autopsy has been ordered, according to the Associated Press, and despite mixed reporting, the AP says Epstein was no longer on suicide watch at the time of his death.

It is not just the Attorney General seeking answers, politicians and lawmakers from across the political spectrum are likewise weighing in, creating some unusual pairings.

I agree @AOC. Chairman @RepJerryNadler should prioritize a Judiciary investigation into how Jeffrey Epstein died in federal custody (in Nadler’s own neighborhood!) over the Kavanaugh confirmation (which already happened), and the Russia hoax (which never happened). — Rep. Matt Gaetz (@RepMattGaetz) August 10, 2019

The demand for answers was nearly universal on Saturday, to accompany the speculation.

