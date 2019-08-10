Joe Scarborough Implies Trump-Russia Conspiracy in ‘Bullshit’ Epstein Suicide

MSNBC host Joe Scarborough went on Twitter in the moments after officials announced the apparent suicide of Jeffrey Epstein and offered an alternate theory of what happened. Not a suicide, a conspiracy.

Most of Twitter on Saturday morning was blanketed with people not buying the official story, or at least asking how this could possibly have happened, but a few were offering their own theories of the death of the wealthy and connected sex offender.

In fact, those theories even affected the trending topics in the U.S.



And like Trump official Lynne Patton, and even Prison Planet conspiracy theorist Paul Joseph Watson, MSNBC’s Scarborough had a take to add.

“A guy who had information that would have destroyed rich and powerful men’s lives ends up dead in his jail cell. How predictably…Russian,” wrote Scarborough, in a very clear allusion to the Trump-Russia collusion story that has been the number one topic on Morning Joe for the last two years.

He added that the suicide explanation is “bullshit,’ for good measure.

So, although no one could possibly have predicted this, the first thing the MSNBC host brought up after the death of Jeffrey Epstein was …Russians.

