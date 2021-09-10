Ben Shapiro Declares The Daily Wire Will ‘Use Every Method And Resource’ to ‘Defy’ Biden Vaccine Mandate

The Daily Wire, the conservative website co-founded by Ben Shapiro, announced on Friday that it will be resisting the Biden administration’s vaccine requirement for employers.

The emergency rule announced by President Joe Biden on Thursday night will require all private-sector businesses with more than 100 employees to require their workers to be fully vaccinated against Covid-19 or test negative once a week.

Shapiro said in an appearance on Fox & Friends Friday morning that the Daily Wire will not be complying with the new rule.

“We’re going to use every method and resource at our disposal to defy the president’s unconstitutional order,” he declared.

“The Daily Wire does have more than 100 employees but we won’t be enforcing Joe Biden’s unconstitutional and tyrannical vaccine mandate,” Daily Wire co-CEO Jeremy Boreing announced in a video posted to Twitter. “We’ll use every tool at our disposal including legal action to resist.”

“The Daily Wire does have more than 100 employees but we won’t be enforcing Joe Biden’s unconstitutional and tyrannical vaccine mandate. That’s it. We’ll use every tool at our disposal including legal action to resist.” – @realDailyWire CEO @JeremyDBoreing pic.twitter.com/uQy3Fufmmj — The Daily Wire (@realDailyWire) September 10, 2021

Shapiro has railed against the vaccine plan — on Twitter and on Fox News — calling it “tyrannical” and “unconstitutional.”

“I’m vaccinated. I’m pro-nearly everybody getting vaccinated. And this is tyrannical, authoritarian, anti-science bullshit,” Shapiro wrote on Twitter.

Shapiro has argued in favor of vaccine mandates in the past. Writing for Townhall in a piece headlined “Anti-Vaccine Fanatics Kill,” the right-wing pundit argued that faith in “junk science” is harming efforts to vaccinate Americans.

“The point of mandatory vaccinations is not merely to protect those who are vaccinated,” Shapiro wrote. “When it comes to measles, mumps and rubella, for example, children cannot be vaccinated until 1 year of age. The only way to prevent them from getting diseases is to ensure that those who surround them do not have those diseases. The same is true for children with diseases like leukemia, as well as pregnant women. Herd immunity is designed to protect third parties.”

That said, Shapiro did note that there are some vaccines that should not be mandatory, including the flu shot, which he argued is “too varied for effective herd vaccination.”

As for the constitutional question, CNN legal analyst Jeffrey Toobin noted Thursday the rule will certainly be challenged in court.

That said, a fleet of legal experts interviewed by Mediaite sister site Law&Crime said such vaccine mandates are indeed constitutional.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com