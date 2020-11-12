comScore

Bet365 Fights With Dozens of Pro-Trump Gamblers Over Election Results After Deeming Biden Winner

By Charlie NashNov 12th, 2020, 11:02 am

Alex Edelman/AFP/Getty Images

Popular British betting platform Bet365 found itself fighting with dozens of gamblers who had bet on President Donald Trump winning the 2020 presidential election after the company deemed Joe Biden the winner.

Dozens of gamblers complained on Twitter this week that the platform had settled all election bets, noting that Trump has disputed the results of the election and demanded recounts.

Bet365, however, maintained its position.

In response to one user, the company said that “based on the number of votes counted, Joe Biden has gained enough Electoral College votes to be deemed the winner.”

“All media outlets are confirming Joe Biden will receive between 279 and 290 Electoral College Votes,” Bet365 explained, prompting others to complain that the media does not decide the winner of an election.

In another reply, Bet365 wrote, “Hi, as per our rules, bets on Donald Trump will remain as lost,” adding that “Settlement of all bets will be based on the total votes cast and counted at the time of the election, and not on any subsequent legal challenge.”

Bet365 found itself making the argument to dozens of other gamblers who complained that the bets had been resolved too early.

Trump has not conceded the election to Biden, and his campaign administration officials have claimed that the results are false.

After Secretary of State Mike Pompeo was asked on Tuesday whether his staff are preparing for a transition with Biden’s team, Pompeo said, “There will be a smooth transition to a second Trump administration,” before laughing.

