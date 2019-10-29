Bernie Sanders Scolds Reporter For Saying ‘Democratic Socialists’: ‘You’re Going A Little Bit Too Crazy’ On That Term

Vermont Senator and Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders curiously distanced himself from the “democratic socialist” label that he’s defiantly stuck with throughout the campaign when he told a reporter “You’re going a little bit too crazy” in using the term.

Senator Sanders has been making a distinction between “democratic socialism” and just plain socialism for years, and has defiantly embraced the democratic socialist label despite suggestions that it might evoke negative feelings in those on whom the distinction is lost. It’s a concern that was even expressed by a Sanders supporter at a rally in Toledo this past weekend, which Sanders characteristically dismissed.

But in an interview with CNBC’s John Harwood, Sanders scolded the reporter for using his own term, and told him “Let’s not get people overly nervous about it.”

Harwood was studious in not shorthanding the label, asking him “How far do you think you can take the United States of America toward democratic socialism?”

Senator Sanders replied with his familiar explanation of democratic socialism as an extension of FDR’s New Deal policies. It depends on what we mean by democratic socialism. What I am trying to do, in many ways, is pick up where Franklin Delano Roosevelt left off. In a not widely publicized State of The Union speech he gave in 1944, this is what he said in so many words: “We have political rights. You have freedom of speech, freedom of assembly, freedom of religion. All of that’s great, but what we don’t have are guaranteed economic rights.”

But a little later Harwood asked Sanders “Would it be your intention to appoint democratic socialists to big positions in your administration?”

“Well, you’re going a little bit too crazy on the word here,” Sanders replied. It was Harwood’s second reference to democratic socialism.

“I will appoint people who believe in the working class and the working families of this country, who are prepared to stand up to the incredibly powerful corporate interests, that today dominate our economic and political life,” Sanders continued, adding “I will appoint an attorney general, who for the first time in modern history, will go after the white-collar crime, which I believe is rampant. Instead of arresting kids whether they are selling marijuana, maybe we go after some of the crooks on Wall Street or in other major industries. I will appoint an attorney general who is prepared to enforce the antitrust laws that are on the books, that have been neglected for so very long.”

“So when I talk about democratic socialism, let’s be clear, what does it mean? Let’s not get people overly nervous about it,” he said.

