Rep. Joaquin Castro (D-TX), a member of the House Intelligence Committee, expressed his belief that the United States’ ambassador to the European Union, Gordon Sondland, “committed perjury,” Tuesday.

“Based on all the testimony so far, I believe that Ambassador Gordon Sondland committed perjury,” Castro declared in response to a Twitter post from CBS News intelligence and national security reporter Olivia Gazis.

Based on all the testimony so far, I believe that Ambassador Gordon Sondland committed perjury. https://t.co/lOGRj8s1yP — Joaquin Castro (@JoaquinCastrotx) October 29, 2019

Against the Trump administrations wishes, Sondland, who reportedly donated $1 million to the Trump inaugural committee, testified to impeachment investigators this month over his involvement in President Donald Trump’s Ukraine call controversy.

“Some Democrats have begun to raise the specter that Sondland, a Republican donor who is Trump’s representative to the European Union, perjured himself during his closed-door testimony to impeachment investigators earlier this month,” Politico reported, Tuesday, adding that these Democrats have raised questions over “Sondland’s truthfulness following the testimony last week of acting U.S. ambassador to Ukraine William Taylor, who said Sondland had conveyed to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy that the release of U.S. military assistance aid was predicated upon Zelenskiy publicly committing to the investigations Trump demanded.”

Despite this, Politico’s Kyle Cheney and Natasha Bertrand wrote that Sondland is “unlikely to face perjury charges.”

