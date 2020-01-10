Bernie Sanders Takes the Lead in Latest Iowa Poll

A new Iowa poll is out and it shows Senator Bernie Sanders is leading the pack in the Hawkeye State.

The Des Moines Register/CNN/Mediacom poll has Sanders in the lead at 20 percent, followed by Elizabeth Warren at 17 percent, Pete Buttigieg at 16 percent, and Joe Biden at 15 percent.

Amy Klobuchar, Andrew Yang, Cory Booker, Tulsi Gabbard, Tom Steyer, and Michael Bloomberg are all in single digits, while 11 percent say they’re not sure who their first choice will be.

The poll shows that 40 percent of caucusgoers have already made up their minds, while 45 percent say they could still be persuaded to back someone else.

Polls from Iowa and New Hampshire earlier this week showed close three-way races between Sanders, Biden, and Buttigieg.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]