President Joe Biden went after “Republican members of Congress” following the deadly shooting at a mall in Allen, TX — which left eight people dead and seven others wounded.

In a statement released Sunday by the White House, the president condemned congressional Republicans for not doing more to combat mass shootings.

“Too many families have empty chairs at their dinner tables,” Biden said. “Republican Members of Congress cannot continue to meet this epidemic with a shrug. Tweeted thoughts and prayers are not enough.

Here is the complete statement:

Eight Americans — including children — were killed yesterday in the latest act of gun violence to devastate our nation. Jill and I are praying for their families and for others critically injured, and we are grateful to the first responders who acted quickly and courageously to save lives. Federal, state, and local law enforcement are working closely together to investigate this attack and I have directed federal agencies to provide all needed support. Yesterday, an assailant in tactical gear armed with an AR-15 style assault weapon gunned down innocent people in a shopping mall, and not for the first time. Such an attack is too shocking to be so familiar. And yet, American communities have suffered roughly 200 mass shootings already this year, according to leading counts. More than 14,000 of our fellow citizens have lost their lives, credible estimates show. The leading cause of death for American kids is gun violence. Since I signed the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act into law and took two dozen executive actions to stem the tide of gun violence, we have made some progress. States are banning assault weapons, expanding red flag laws and more — but it’s not enough. We need more action, faster to save lives. Too many families have empty chairs at their dinner tables. Republican Members of Congress cannot continue to meet this epidemic with a shrug. Tweeted thoughts and prayers are not enough. Once again I ask Congress to send me a bill banning assault weapons and high-capacity magazines. Enacting universal background checks. Requiring safe storage. Ending immunity for gun manufacturers. I will sign it immediately. We need nothing less to keep our streets safe.

