Biden Dismisses Cognitive Test Question by Asking Reporter if He Took a Drug Test Before Interview: ‘Are You a Junkie?’

Former Vice President Joe Biden swatted away the question of whether he has taken a cognitive test by analogizing it to a drug test, asking the reporter if he had taken a drug test prior to the interview.

On Wednesday, CBS News national correspondent Errol Barnett released a preview clip from the 2020 National Association of Black Journalists (NABJ) and National Association of Hispanic Journalists (NAHJ) Joint Virtual Convention in which he asked Biden about President Donald Trump’s attacks on Biden.

“President Trump has made your mental state a campaign topic, and when asked in June if you’d been tested for cognitive decline, you responded that you’re constantly tested, in effect because you’re in situations like this on the campaign trail,” Barnett said.

“But please clarify, specifically, have you taken a cognitive test?”

“No I haven’t taken a test. Why the hell would I take a test?” Biden said, then derisively added “Come on man, that’s like saying before you got on this program, did you take a test where you’re taking cocaine or not, what do you think huh?”

He added, with a laugh, “Are you a junkie?”

“What do you say to President Trump, who brags about his test and makes your mental state an issue for voters?” Barnett asked.

“Well, if he can’t figure out the difference between an elephant and a lion, I don’t know what the hell he’s talking about,” Biden said, referencing the Montreal Cognitive Assessment that Trump constantly brags about “acing,” but which Fox News’ Chris Wallace pointed out includes the simple test Biden described.

“Look, c’mon man, I know you’re trying to goad me, but I’m so forward-looking to have an opportunity to sit or stand with the president on the debates,” Biden said.

Biden’s point appears to be that the MoCA is not a test of intelligence, but rather a screening tool for people suspected of cognitive decline, a point that Trump’s own physician made when he publicized the results of Trump’s test.

Dr. Ronny Jackson told reporters at the time that “I had no intention of including the cognitive assessment in this exam because, to be honest with you, per all the guidelines that are out there, it’s not indicated at this time,” but went on to say that Trump insisted on its inclusion.

Watch the clip above via Errol Barnett.

