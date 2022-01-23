President Joe Biden woke up, Sunday morning, to his best polling news in quite some time. And it came from a rather unlikely source: Fox News.

The network’s new survey, out Sunday, gave the president a 47 percent job approval rating. According to FiveThirtyEight’s aggregation of all presidential approval polls, that number is several points higher than any other survey released in the past month, and more than five points higher than Biden’s current average of 41.9 percent. Forty-seven percent matches the number Biden received in the most recent Fox News poll, released last month.

FiveThirtyEight, which tracks the reliability of various pollsters, gives Fox News an A rating — making it one of the most credible in the field, according to the Nate Silver-founded site. So this number could be a sign that the tide is turning for the president.

Still, the Fox News poll was not all sunshine and rainbows for the Biden team. The survey found that 60 percent of registered voters would pick “someone else,” if the election were held today. Just 36 percent would opt to reelect the president. That number exceeds the share of the electorate in favor of “someone else” at any point in either former President Donald Trump’s or former President Barack Obama’s term.

