President Joe Biden’s nominee to fill the director role for Immigration and Customs Enforcement, Ed Gonzalez, has taken himself out of the running, explaining his decision in a thread posted to Twitter.

Gonzalez has served as sheriff in Harris County, Texas since 2016 and is now on his second term in office. He bows out as the Homeland Security agency is in its 6th consecutive year lacking a Senate-confirmed director.

“More than a year has passed since the president nominated me for this important position,” wrote Gonzalez, “which has not had a Senate-confirmed director since the Obama administration.”

During former President Donald Trump’s term in office, the Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency was run by acting officials who have not been confirmed on the Senate floor.

Gonzalez’s nomination had to be resent by Biden, as the committee approved his nomination along party lines, however, Gonzalez was never brought before the Senate floor and his nomination expired.

In March, after his nomination was resubmitted, Gonzalez was accused of domestic abuse against his wife in a police affidavit from 2021, leading to further hindrance to his confirmation. Both Gonzalez and his wife deny any allegations, however, Democrats requested more time to investigate the serious accusation.

Following the delay, the White House stated their continued confidence in Gonzalez. “Sheriff Gonzalez is an extraordinarily qualified law enforcement professional with 30 years’ experience,” a spokesman said, encouraging the Senate to “confirm without delay.”

Read the full statement from Gonzalez regarding his withdrawal from Twitter below:

1/5 On Sunday, I informed President Biden’s administration that I am respectfully withdrawing from consideration for the post of Director of US Immigration and Customs Enforcement. — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) June 27, 2022

2/5 More than a year has passed since the President nominated me for this important position, which has not had a Senate-confirmed director since the Obama administration. — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) June 27, 2022

3/5 I arrived at this decision after prayerfully considering what’s best for our nation, my family, and the people of Harris County who elected me to serve a second term as Sheriff. — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) June 27, 2022

4/5 I am grateful to President Biden for the honor of nominating me, and I wish this administration well as it strives to overcome the paralyzing political gridlock that threatens far more than our nation’s border. Frankly, the dysfunction threatens America’s heart and soul. — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) June 27, 2022

5/5 My love for America and my desire to serve during these contentious times is stronger than ever. Ensuring the safety and security of the people of Harris County is a great honor, and I am fully devoted to continuing to fulfill this responsibility. — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) June 27, 2022

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com