Former Vice President Joe Biden used a question about President Donald Trump’s refusal to attend the next debate as an opportunity to praise running mate Sen. Kamala Harris’ performance in Wednesday night’s vice-presidential debate.

The Democratic presidential nominee spoke briefly to reporters before boarding a plane for Arizona, where he and Harris will campaign together for the first time since the Democratic National Convention.

As Biden emerged from a black SUV wearing his trademark shades and covid mask, ABC News correspondent Molly Nagle tried to ask about Trump’s stated refusal to participate in the next debate, which will be held virtually.

“Can you talk a little bit about the debate, and the president saying he won’t go to it?” Nagle asked.

Biden paused, then said “I thought Kamala did a great job last night. She was really presidential, she kept it on focus, I was really proud of her.”

“I’m looking forward to seeing her,” Biden added, before responding to a follow-up about Trump’s debate comments and then boarding the plane.

That plane will take the former VP to Arizona, where he will campaign in-person with the potential future VP for the first time since the Democratic National Convention.

There, according to the campaign, Biden and Harris will “greet with American Indian tribal leaders in Phoenix,” then deliver a speech, after which the ticket will “embark on a ‘Soul of the Nation’ bus tour to meet with small business owners in Phoenix and Tempe, as well as voters on the second day of early voting.”

Watch the video above via C-Span.

