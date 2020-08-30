Joe Biden put out a statement Sunday condemning the violence in Portland that called on President Donald Trump to “do the same.”

The chaos in Portland over the weekend led to one man — identified as a supporter of right-wing group Patriot Prayer — being fatally shot.

Trump tweeted in reaction to the shooting early Sunday morning, calling Portland mayor Ted Wheeler incompetent and taking another swipe at his Democratic opponent, saying “These are where his crazed leaders are taking their puppet!”

Our great National Guard could solve these problems in less than 1 hour. Local authorities must ask before it is too late. People of Portland, and other Democrat run cities, are disgusted with Schumer, Pelosi, and thier local “leaders”. They want Law & Order! https://t.co/f6LOKcf7BU — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 30, 2020

Wheeler is incompetent, much like Sleepy Joe Biden. This is not what our great Country wants. They want Safety & Security, and do NOT want to Defund our Police! https://t.co/lZigDBjvKJ — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 30, 2020

This is where his crazed leaders are taking their puppet! https://t.co/ZdJzr2UQre — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 30, 2020

Biden put out a statement Sunday afternoon saying he “unequivocally” condemns violence “of every kind by anyone, whether on the left or the right.”

“And I challenge Donald Trump to do the same,” the statement reads. “It does not matter if you find the political views of your opponents abhorrent, any loss of life is a tragedy.”

Biden goes on to slam the president for inflaming tensions instead of being presidential and “lower[ing] the temperature”:

As a country, we must condemn the incitement of hate and resentment that led to this deadly clash. It is not a peaceful protest when you go out spoiling for a fight. What does President Trump think will happen when he continues to insist on fanning the flames of hate and division in our society and using the politics of fear to whip up his supporters? He is recklessly encouraging violence. He may believe tweeting about law and order makes him strong – but his failure to call on his supporters to stop seeking conflict shows just how weak he is. He may think that war in our streets is good for his reelection chances, but that is not presidential leadership – or even basic human compassion.

NEW from Joe Biden: "I condemn violence of every kind by anyone, whether on the left or the right. And I challenge Donald Trump to do the same." pic.twitter.com/TgK3pnKCq2 — Matt Viser (@mviser) August 30, 2020

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]