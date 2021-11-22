President Joe Biden reacted on Monday to the tragedy in Waukesha, Wisconsin, over the weekend where five people were killed and more than 40 others were injured when a car drove through a holiday parade.

Biden made his comments before making his remarks about him nominating Jerome Powell to a second term as Chairman of the Federal Reserve.

While we don’t have all the facts and details yet, we know this morning that five families in Waukesha are facing fresh grief of a life without a loved one. At least 40 Americans are suffering from injuries, some of them in critical condition, and an entire community is struggling, struggling to cope with the horrific act of violence Last night the people of Waukesha were gathered to celebrate the start of a season of hope and togetherness and Thanksgiving. This morning Jill and I and the entire Biden family and, I’m sure all of us, pray that that same spirit is going to embrace and lift up all the victims of this tragedy, bringing comfort to those recovering from the injuries and wrapping the families of those who died in support of their community. We’re all grateful to the extraordinary work of first responders from law enforcement to the emergency room doctors who are working around the clock to deal with the terrible consequence of what happened last night. My administration is monitoring the situation very closely.

A suspect, Darrell Edward Brooks, has been identified and is in police custody.

Watch above, via CNN.

