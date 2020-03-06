Biden Reportedly Tells Supporters He Expects ‘Increasingly Negative Campaign’ from ‘Bernie Brothers’

In comments to supporters tonight, Joe Biden reportedly talked about the expectations that the campaign will get “increasingly negative” from here.

Biden, per multiple reports, said Democrats can’t let the primary become a “bloodbath” even though he expects attacks will be ramped up, singling out “Bernie Bros,” though he apparently said “Bernie Brothers” instead:

Biden also says that Dems can't "let this primary become a negative bloodbath" despite "what I suspect will be an increasingly negative campaign that the Bernie brothers will run, but we can't tear this party apart and reelect Trump" — Trevor Hunnicutt (@TrevorNews) March 7, 2020

"But we can’t tear this party apart and reelect Trump. We have to keep our eyes on the ball, in my view.” — Natasha Korecki (@natashakorecki) March 7, 2020

Joe Biden told a fundraiser tonight that he is bracing for “an increasingly negative campaign that the Bernie Brothers will run.” “We can’t let…this primary become a negative bloodbath,” he adds. “We can’t tear this party apart and reelect Trump.” — Matt Viser (@mviser) March 7, 2020

“Bernie Brothers” started to trend on Twitter after the initial reporting, and for the reason you would think it did:

“Bernie Brothers” sounds like the title characters in a Double Dragon-style beat ‘em up. https://t.co/he1LpzqJaK — b-boy bouiebaisse (@jbouie) March 7, 2020

looolloloool it’s been a long, awful week but the full spelling out of “Bernie Brothers” by Biden is what finally broke me https://t.co/W081T6az3B — Charlie Warzel (@cwarzel) March 7, 2020

The Bernie Brothers are going through the archives, but unfortunately @JoeBiden's Senate records are locked up!https://t.co/94gYxhBQQWhttps://t.co/CV1ZtMHqde — People for Bernie (@People4Bernie) March 7, 2020

The Bernie Brothers sounds like the name of a band that plays at boutique concert venues https://t.co/ll4h87yIFX — David Sirota (@davidsirota) March 7, 2020

My name is Peter. I'm Lebanese-American. I'm fighting for the kids in cages and people without healthcare. I stand with #NotMeUs. Does that make me one of the #BernieBrothers? https://t.co/ivnTBv7RXW — Peter Daou (@peterdaou) March 7, 2020

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]