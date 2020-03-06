comScore

Biden Reportedly Tells Supporters He Expects ‘Increasingly Negative Campaign’ from ‘Bernie Brothers’

By Josh FeldmanMar 6th, 2020, 10:08 pm

In comments to supporters tonight, Joe Biden reportedly talked about the expectations that the campaign will get “increasingly negative” from here.

Biden, per multiple reports, said Democrats can’t let the primary become a “bloodbath” even though he expects attacks will be ramped up, singling out “Bernie Bros,” though he apparently said “Bernie Brothers” instead:

“Bernie Brothers” started to trend on Twitter after the initial reporting, and for the reason you would think it did:

