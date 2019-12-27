Biden Says He Wouldn’t Comply With Subpoena in Senate Trial: Would Be ‘Diversion’ to Take Focus Off Trump

Joe Biden said in a new interview that he would not comply with a subpoena in the Senate impeachment trial because “it’s all designed to deal with Trump doing what he’s done his whole life, trying to take the focus off him… This is all about a diversion.”

In an interview earlier this month with NPR, when asked if he would comply with a subpoena, Biden responded, “No, I will not yield to what everybody is looking for here. And that is to take the eye off the ball.”

He reaffirmed that position in an interview today with the Des Moines Register editorial board:

Biden said in early December he wouldn’t comply with a subpoena by the Senate, and confirmed that statement Friday in an interview with the Des Moines Register’s editorial board. He has not been subpoenaed, but Trump’s allies have floated the idea. Testifying before the Senate on the matter would take attention away from Trump and the allegations against him, Biden said. Not even that “thug” Rudy Giuliani, Trump’s personal attorney and former New York City mayor, has accused Biden of doing anything but his job, the former vice president said. Biden also said any attempt to subpoena him would be on “specious” grounds. Biden said even if he volunteered to testify in an attempt to clear the air, it would create a media narrative that would let Trump off the hook.

— Johnny Verhovek (@JTHVerhovek) December 27, 2019

You can watch CNN’s report above.

