President Joe Biden said Monday the fate of the federal debt ceiling would be determined by the Republican minority in Congress — not by his own Democratic Party’s majority.

“Can you guarantee the U.S. will not reach the debt ceiling, that that will not happen?” a reporter asked Biden during a press conference at the White House. Biden replied that in his view, the issue depended on Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY).

“No, I can’t,” the president said. “That’s up to Mitch McConnell.”

The reporter followed up by asking if it was possible the U.S. would fail to “pay its debts.” Biden replied, “I can’t believe that that will be the end result, because the consequence is so dire. I don’t believe that. But can I guarantee it? If I could, I would, but I can’t.”

Democrats are seeking to raise the $28.4 trillion U.S. debt ceiling before the federal government defaults on its debt on Oct. 18, but they have sought to tie it to an enormous $3.5 trillion spending plan that Democratic Sens. Joe Manchin (WV) and Kyrsten Sinema (AZ) oppose. Their opposition puts Democrats at least two votes shy of the 50 they need to pass a bill in the Senate.

Critical viewers were quick to point out the problem with Biden’s statement.

It literally is not. https://t.co/ssjZvxeet8 — Christian Schneider (@Schneider_CM) October 4, 2021

There was about 90 seconds of space in that presser between Biden admitting Democrats could raise the debt ceiling on their own via reconciliation and then doing a full 180 and saying “it’s up to Mitch McConnell.” — Ben Williamson (@_WilliamsonBen) October 4, 2021

Biden warned Monday the US may default its debt for the first time in history if Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) blocks Democratic attempts to raise the fed borrowing limit. Huh? Dems don’t need a single R vote, but they want to blame Rs https://t.co/IwE3dMbpzg — John R Lott Jr. (@JohnRLottJr) October 4, 2021

Watch above via CBSN.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com