Biden Spox Jean-Pierre Roasts DeSantis ‘Glitches’ and Musk’s Exploding Rockets At Briefing

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre roasted Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (R) and Elon Musk over the glitch-ridden campaign launch on Twitter Spaces.

DeSantis launched his presidential campaign this week with an audio-only Twitter Spaces event hosted by Musk that was dubbed a “DeSaster” due to the event’s copious technical glitches and relatively small footprint.

At Thursday’s briefing, NBC News White House correspondent Mike Memoli brought up the launch and asked if President Joe Biden would consider using the forum himself.

Jean-Pierre begged off the question on Hatch Act grounds, but not before cracking wise about the glitches and describing the launch using the now-infamous Musk-related euphemism “rapid unscheduled disassembly”:

MIKE MEMOLI: Then on another topic. As I was following Twitter last night, during the announcement of Ron DeSantis — MS. JEAN-PIERRE: How’d it go? MIKE MEMOLI: — and his candidacy, it appeared that there were some members of the President’s team who were doing the same and maybe enjoying a little bit of the glitches that appeared to be happening. I wonder if you have any reaction — MS. JEAN-PIERRE: Was there a glitch? MIKE MEMOLI: — to that but, also, to the fact that Elon Musk is offering this platform to a, you know, potential leading Republican candidate for the office. Would the President consider doing the same on that same platform? MS. JEAN-PIERRE: So, look, I’m not going to speak to Twitter and their operation as a private company. Just not going to do that from here. As you know, we follow the law here. This is an administration that cares about the law and about not — certainly not using taxpayer money to campaign from here. That is something that we’ve been pretty consistent. And we’ve also — you know, I just got questions from your colleagues about the President’s policies and his agenda and how he sees moving forward, especially on the economy. And so, honestly, we just haven’t had the time to take in any rapid unscheduled disassemblies, if you will. And so, I’ll just leave it at that. I think — I’ll just add, really, you know, the President’s — the President’s focus is on middle-class Americans, is on working Americans, making sure that we deliver an economy that works for them, that doesn’t leave them behind, that builds an economy from the bottom up, middle out. That’s our focus.

