Biden Spox Jen Psaki Shoots Down Multiple Trump/CPAC Questions, Takes Shots at ‘Unfit’ Ex-Prez

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki shot down multiple questions about former President Donald Trump’s appearance at the Conservative Political Action Conference, taking several shots at the ex-POTUS along the way.

Psaki fielded a few questions about Trump’s upcoming visit to the conference, first from Agence France-Presse correspondent Sebastian Smith.

He began by noting that “three-quarters of Republicans still believe that the election was stolen,” and added that “This is what the president calls the big lie. Obviously, that’s been connected to the events of January 6th, which some liken to terrorist actions.”

“How does the president feel about former President Trump going to CPAC this weekend, he’ll have this huge audience, it’s an enormous platform, does the president think that’s actually a problem, a threat?”

“The president’s view is that we’ve spent a whole lot of time, not we but in this briefing room, talking about President Trump over the last few years, yes for good reason, he was president, and that his view is we’re going to spend the time focusing about the American people and our objectives to help them, and our commitment to helping them,” Psaki replied.

“So I wouldn’t say he’s thought a lot about the former president’s visit to, I was going to say performance, maybe that’s appropriate, at CPAC,” Psaki quipped.

Smith tried again, saying that “President Trump isn’t just going to sit on his hands, he’s got his message to give out, the point is this message, according to President Biden, is literally dangerous. So does he have a problem with such a high-profile person giving out what he thinks is a dangerous message?”

“Well we haven’t even seen the former president speak at CPAC, obviously President Biden has spoken to his concerns about the rhetoric of the former president, how he was unfit for office, that’s why he ran against him, and why he defeated him,” Psaki said. “But we’re not going to spend too much time here focusing focused, on or talking about, President Trump.”

McClatchy White House Correspondent Francesca Chambers took another shot at it several minutes later, asking Psaki if the White House plans to engage with Trump if he attacks the administration.

“I guess we’ll have to watch and see, but our overarching objective is to keep the focus not on any one individual, whether it’s the current president or the former president, but on the American people and what we’re doing to help bring them relief, to get the pandemic under control,” Psaki replied, adding that “certainly there’s been more than enough time spent on former President Trump, and so if there’s not a reason to do it, we’re probably not going to be adding more commentary on it.”

Watch the clip above via C-Span.

