President Joe Biden is slated to implement a new ban aimed at travelers who aren’t U.S. citizens and who have recently been to South Africa, in addition to other counties that “allow travel across open borders.”

According to a report out Sunday night from Reuters, the restrictions aim to mitigate a new strain of the coronavirus from entering the United States and are set to go into effect next Saturday.

“President Joe Biden will impose a ban on most non-U.S. citizens entering the country who have recently been in South Africa starting Saturday in a bid to contain the spread of a new variant of COVID-19,” Reuters reported, citing a senior U.S. public health official.

Biden also plans on putting into place travel restrictions come Monday regarding travelers seeking to enter the United States from “Brazil, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and 26 countries in Europe that allow travel across open borders.”

Principal deputy director for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Dr. Anne Schuchat told Reuters: “We are adding South Africa to the restricted list because of the concerning variant present that has already spread beyond South Africa.”

