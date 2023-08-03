Bill Barr Tells CNN’s Kaitlan Collins Jack Smith Has ‘A Lot More Evidence’ On Trump Than Indictment Shows

Former Trump Attorney General Bill Barr told CNN anchor Kaitlan Collins that Special Counsel Jack Smith has “a lot more evidence” against ex-President Donald Trump than the indictment indicates.

The political and media world has been transfixed by the news that ex-President Donald Trump has been indicted by Special Counsel Jack Smith’s grand jury for his attempt to overturn the 2020 presidential election before and on January 6, 2021. Trump faces charges of conspiracy to defraud the United State, conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding, obstruction of and attempt to obstruct an official proceeding, and conspiracy against rights.

Barr was a guest on Wednesday night’s edition of CNN’s The Source with Kaitlan Collins, hours before Trump was scheduled to face his third arrest and arraignment in Washington, DC.

In an extensive interview, Barr told Collins he believes Trump knew he had lost the election, and that Smith has “a lot more evidence” to prove it than is currently known:

COLLINS: Do you think he knew that he lost the election? BARR: Do I personally believe that? Yes, at first, I wasn’t sure. But I have come to believe that he knew well, that he had lost the election. And now, what I think is important is the government has assumed the burden of proving that. The government, in their indictment, takes the position that he had actual knowledge that he had lost the election, and the election wasn’t stolen through fraud. And they’re going to have to prove that beyond a reasonable doubt. COLLINS: Which is a high bar, of course? BARR: That’s a high bar. Now, that leads me to believe that they were only seeing a tip of the iceberg on this, the indictment. COLLINS: You think Jack Smith has more? BARR: Oh, yes, I would believe he has a lot more. And that’s one of the things that impressed me about the indictment. It was very spare. And there are a lot of things he could have said in there. And I think there’s a lot more to come. And I think they have a lot more evidence, as to the President Trump’s state of mind. COLLINS: You said you’ve come around to the idea that you do think he knew that he lost. Why have you come around to that? BARR: Number one, comments from people, like Bannon, and Stone, before the election, saying that he was going to — he was going to claim it was stolen, if he was falling behind, on Election Night, and that that was the plan of action. I find those statements very troubling. And then, you see that he does that on Election Night. And then, the evidence that has come out since then, the press reports, and the indictment, and his lack of curiosity, as to what the actual facts were, just leave — that’s my personal opinion. That’s my personal opinion. And we’ll see if the government can prove it beyond a reasonable doubt.

