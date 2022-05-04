Bill Gates Dismisses Lab Leak Theory: It’s ‘Quite Clear’ Covid Came From Bats

Bill Gates asserted on Tuesday that Covid-19 came through bats during an appearance on The Daily Show with Trevor Noah on Comedy Central.

“How do we prevent something where we don’t understand how it came to be? You know, are there labs where they need to do better at, you know, enclosing the work that they’re doing. I understand they have to do the work. But how do we figure it out and how do we move forward in that realm?” Noah asked.

“Well, we should be careful about lab safety. It’s quite clear in this case, that it came across through animals,” said Gates. “And almost all our diseases, like HIV, crossed over from chimpanzees in Africa quite some time ago. Ebola came from bats, this also, with one step in between came from bats.

“So it’s going to keep happening, particularly with climate change where we’re eating a lot of habitats and you want to catch it as soon as you can.”

Watch above, via Comedy Central.

