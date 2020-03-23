Prime Minister Boris Johnson has announced a UK lockdown in response to the concerns about the spread of the coronavirus.

“If too many people become seriously ill, the NHS will be unable to handle it, meaning more people will be unlikely to die, not just from coronavirus, but other illnesses as well, so it is vital to stop the spread of the disease,” he said.

Johnson directly said that the British people “must stay at home,” with ehe exception of “absolutely necessary” exceptions like medical needs or going shopping.

“If you don’t follow the rules, the police will have the powers to enforce them, including through fines and dispersing gatherings,” the prime minister emphasized.

