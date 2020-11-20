BREAKING: Donald Trump Jr. Tests Positive for Covid-19

Donald Trump Jr. has tested positive for the coronavirus.

Bloomberg News — which has broken a number of stories on people in the president’s orbit testing positive recently — first broke the news on Friday evening.

News: Don Jr, the president’s son, has tested positive for coronavirus. He escaped the virus when people around him got infected, including his girlfriend Kimberly, but now has it, per multiple sources. — Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) November 20, 2020

A spokesperson for Trump confirmed in a statement, “Don tested positive at the start of the week and has been quarantining out at his cabin since the result.”

Confirming @JenniferJJacobs, a spokesman for Donald Trump Jr. says he’s positive. “Don tested positive at the start of the week and has been quarantining out at his cabin since the result. He’s been completely asymptomatic so far and is following” medical guidelines. — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) November 20, 2020

Trump’s girlfriend Kimberly Guilfoyle had tested positive for coronavirus over the summer.

This past week, several members of Congress, Andrew Giuliani, and one top Pentagon official have tested positive for the virus.

