BREAKING: Donald Trump Jr. Tests Positive for Covid-19

By Josh FeldmanNov 20th, 2020, 6:11 pm

Scott Olson/Getty Images

Donald Trump Jr. has tested positive for the coronavirus.

Bloomberg News — which has broken a number of stories on people in the president’s orbit testing positive recently — first broke the news on Friday evening.

A spokesperson for Trump confirmed in a statement, “Don tested positive at the start of the week and has been quarantining out at his cabin since the result.”

Trump’s girlfriend Kimberly Guilfoyle had tested positive for coronavirus over the summer.

This past week, several members of Congress, Andrew Giuliani, and one top Pentagon official have tested positive for the virus.

