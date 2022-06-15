BREAKING: Dr. Fauci Has Covid

Head of the U.S. pandemic response Dr. Anthony Fauci has tested positive for Covid-19 and is experiencing mild symptoms, announced the National Institutes of Health (NIH) on Wednesday.

Fauci, who heads the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) “fully vaccinated and has been boosted twice” and “will isolate and continue to work from his home,” according to a press release.

He has not been within proximity of President Joe Biden or other senior U.S. officials, says the release from NIAID.

From the release:

