The National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC) has removed content highly critical of Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton amid his primary win against Sen. John Cornyn (R-SC).

Paxton quickly toppled Cornyn on Tuesday night in a primary runoff election after Paxton received President Donald Trump’s endorsement.

Cornyn was first elected to the Senate in 2002, but the president had lashed out at him as disloyal to the administration and his MAGA movement.

Paxton has caused concern among some Republicans over his numerous controversies while in office. Democrats have meanwhile celebrated facing Paxton in a general election, with James Talarico seeking to flip the Senate seat blue.

In 2023, the GOP-controlled state House in Texas voted to impeach Paxton over allegations he abused his office to help real estate investor and political donor, Nate Paul.

Multiple whistleblower aides were later awarded $6.6 million by a judge who ruled they were improperly fired. The state Senate chose not to impeach Paxton.

Paxton has described the allegations against him as politically motivated.

The Republican also found himself getting plenty of backlash from fellow Republicans over allegations of infidelity, which allegedly included Paul employing a woman with whom Paxton was having an affair.

Paxton’s wife, Texas State Sen. Angela Paxton (R), filed for divorce last year, citing “biblical grounds” and “recent discoveries.”

Multiple posts from the NRSC critical of Paxton, including one after the divorce news, now appear to have been scrubbed from their site. The pages now bring up “404” error messages, though some on social media have pointed out and shared some of the statements. It’s unclear when exactly the messages were deleted, but they appear to have been available as recently as May 20.

We were going to send out a reminder of why Ken Paxton is so terrible. But the NRSC already did it for us. pic.twitter.com/XE8ksnEMkq — Senate Majority PAC (@MajorityPAC) May 27, 2026

“What Ken Paxton has put his family through is truly repulsive and disgusting,” NRSC spokesperson Joanna Rodriguez said last year in response to Paxton’s wife filing for divorce. “No one should have to endure what Angela Paxton has, and we pray for her as she chooses to stand up for herself and her family during this difficult time.”

When one searches for the July 2025 statement about Paxton’s divorce, the Google search offers a preview of the statement, but after clicking the link, readers are simply treated to an image of Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) and Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) with the message: “You’re as lost as they are!”

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