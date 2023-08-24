‘Beyond Comprehension’: Larry Hogan ‘Disgusted’ GOP Candidates Raised Hands To Say They’d Put Convicted Felon Trump In The White House

Larry Hogan told Dana Bash that he was “embarrassed and disgusted” when most of the Republican candidates on the debate stage pledged to support Donald Trump as the nominee even if he’s convicted of a crime.

The former Maryland joined CNN for a Wednesday interview to react to notable moments from the first GOP primary debate.

Fox News debate moderator Bret Baier asked the eight candidates on stage if they would support Trump as the party’s nominee in the general election even if he is convicted of a crime, and six of them raised their hand to say they would.

“That was the lowlight of the entire debate,” Logan told Bas. “I was embarrassed and disgusted by it, the fact that, you know, look, but we’ve got to let the court cases play themselves out. We can’t everybody is presumed innocent until proven guilty.”

He added, “No man is above the law, not even the president of the United States. And for, you know, six people to raise their hand and say, I would put a convicted felon in the White House, it’s just beyond comprehension. I mean, in most states, convicted felons don’t even have the right to vote. They’re not registered voters. But we would put them in the White House.”

Hogan then praised Chris Christie and Asa Hutchinson for not raising their hand pledging to “follow the Constitution and the rule of law.”

Watch the full segment above via CNN.

