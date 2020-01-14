BREAKING: Multiple Students Treated After Plane Reportedly Dumps Fuel on Elementary School Playground

A number of children and adults are being treated for injuries over what’s being reported as a plane dumping fuel over an elementary school in Cudahy, CA.

Per the Los Angeles County Fire Department, 17 children and nine adults at Park Avenue Elementary School had minor injuries and they confirmed the substance dumped on the playground was jet fuel:

UPDATE*** 70 firefighters and paramedics on-scene and committed to providing care for those injured. FFs working to confirm substance dropped by aircraft, although initial reports stated smell of jet fuel in area. — L.A. County Fire Department (@LACoFDPIO) January 14, 2020

UPDATE*** Patient count updated to 17 children, 9 adults. All minor injuries w/ no transports to local hospital from school. There are no evacuation orders for the immediate area. Substance was confirmed JET FUEL. Refer to school regarding plans for child pick-up. #LACoFD — L.A. County Fire Department (@LACoFDPIO) January 14, 2020

The Los Angeles Times reports that Delta Flight 89 took off from LAX and was headed to Shanghai, but then — according to a spokesperson for Delta — they had to make an emergency landing:

“Shortly after takeoff, Flight 89 from LAX to Shanghai experienced an engine issue requiring the aircraft to return to LAX,” Delta spokesperson Adrian Gee said. “The aircraft landed safely after an emergency fuel release to reduce landing weight.”

This is a developing story and will be updated.

