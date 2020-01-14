comScore

BREAKING: Multiple Students Treated After Plane Reportedly Dumps Fuel on Elementary School Playground

By Josh FeldmanJan 14th, 2020, 5:06 pm

A number of children and adults are being treated for injuries over what’s being reported as a plane dumping fuel over an elementary school in Cudahy, CA.

Per the Los Angeles County Fire Department, 17 children and nine adults at Park Avenue Elementary School had minor injuries and they confirmed the substance dumped on the playground was jet fuel:

The Los Angeles Times reports that Delta Flight 89 took off from LAX and was headed to Shanghai, but then — according to a spokesperson for Delta — they had to make an emergency landing:

“Shortly after takeoff, Flight 89 from LAX to Shanghai experienced an engine issue requiring the aircraft to return to LAX,” Delta spokesperson Adrian Gee said. “The aircraft landed safely after an emergency fuel release to reduce landing weight.”

This is a developing story and will be updated.

