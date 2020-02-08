Multiple U.S. troops were killed and wounded in Afghanistan after an attack on a joint U.S.-Afghan Forces military operation.

According to four U.S. military officials cited by NBC News, the U.S.-Afghan forces were engaged by direct fire on Saturday in Nangarhar province along the Pakistan border. Both the Taliban and ISIS are known to operate in that region of Afghanistan.

“We are assessing the situation and will provide further updates as they become available,” Col. Sonny Leggett, spokespersons for U.S. forces in Afghanistan said. He did not provide any more details, including the exact number of those killed in action and wounded.

Prior to this latest attack, four U.S. troops had already died in combat in Afghanistan since the beginning of 2020. In 2019, 22 U.S. service members were killed in action in the Afghanistan.

This story will be updated as further news becomes available.

