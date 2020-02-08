CNN’s Van Jones accused the Democratic Party of overlooking African-American voters and their issues since 2106 and instead engaging in “three years of fantasy football politics” with the Mueller probe and then impeachment of President Donald Trump.

Speaking with S.E. Cupp on her weekend show Unfiltered, Jones noted the recent outreach Trump has been making toward black voters, which included his re-election campaign’s Super Bowl ad touting the passage of a partial criminal justice reform law. He then noted how much effort the Democratic candidates spent at the Friday New Hampshire debate recognizing the key role black voters play in Democratic electoral success.

“It’s good to hear some acknowledgement of that and if you’re an African-American voter, you understand,” Jones said. “Our party is ‘We’ll spend a billion dollars on an election and 97% of the campaign dollars go to white male-owned firms.’ So you know, again, what is it that we’re getting out of this relationship? I think that it can strengthen the African-American community overall having the competition between the two parties. For a long time, the black vote was taken for granted by Democrats and written off by Republicans. That’s not happening this year.”

“I wonder if you think Democrats have left themselves a little vulnerable by focusing so much on impeachment and investigations,” Cupp asked.

“Huh? Huh? Hmmmm…” a smiling Jones asked, leaning in and cupping his hand around his ear to emphasize the validity of Cupp’s point.

“I wonder there might be some important issues to black voters,” Cupp added finishing her point.

“I would accuse my party at this point of having engaged in three years of fantasy football politics where we said, ‘OK, don’t worry. Trump is never going to be seated because the Electoral College won’t seat him.’ Remember that?” Jones responded.

“Oh I do,” Cupp noted.

“Bob Mueller will take him out of that White House in handcuffs. Remember that?” Jones added.

“I do.”

“Don’t worry. He’ll be impeached and removed. After three years of all of that fantasy football, guess what we have? Trump is still in the White House,” Jones pointed out.

“The way we’ve developed our issues may or may not even serve us,” Jones concluded, again knocking Democrats. “Had we spent past three years accepting reality that a bunch of people who voted for Obama twice voted for Trump, hard to call them Nazis, and listen to them, in addition to our own constituencies, and figured out what they needed, we might be in a position to have Trump on the run. The reality is all the blood, sweat and tears over impeachment, Bob Mueller, has not done anything dent Trump, he’s higher in the polls than he’s ever been, and we still don’t have a candidate.”

Watch the video above, via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]