The Senate has voted to override President Donald Trump’s veto of the National Defense Authorization Act.

The Republican-controlled chamber voted overwhelmingly in favor of overriding the veto, 81 to 13.

The president vetoed the NDAA last month and made a point of citing Section 230 (which he wants repealed because of his personal gripes about Twitter) and the push to rename bases named for Confederate generals (which he opposes).

Some Republicans pushed back on the veto, with even one senator, James Inhofe, saying Section 230 repeal should not be part of it.

This week Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell linked Section 230 repeal and election-related issues to legislation to give Americans $2000 in direct payments.

