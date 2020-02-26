BREAKING: Seven Reported Dead in Shooting at Milwaukee Brewery Campus

At least seven people have reportedly died as the result of a shooting at the MolsonCoors brewery campus in Milwaukee, WI. That number is believed to include the shooter.

According to the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel, reported that police were called shortly after 2:00 p.m. local time. As of 4:45, the scene was still active.

Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett, according to a report from CNN, said that there is no longer an “active threat.”

“It is a horrible, horrible day for the employees here. It is a very rough day for anyone who is close to this situation,” Barrett said, per the Journal-Sentinel.

