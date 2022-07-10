After fighting it for months, Steve Bannon has suddenly reversed course and will testify before the Jan. 6 committee, a new report states.

According to The New York Times, which obtained two letters confirming, Bannon’s attorney told the committee that former President Donald Trump has authorized his ex-chief strategist to testify. The attorney, Robert Costello, told Committee chair Rep. Bennie Thompson (R-MI) in the letter that Bannon wants to appear live before the nation, rather than behind closed doors.

“Mr. Bannon is willing to, and indeed prefers, to testify at your public hearing,” Costello said.

Costello reportedly provided a letter that was written by Trump and addressed to Bannon.

“When you first received the subpoena to testify and provide documents, I invoked executive privilege,” Trump reportedly wrote. “However, I watched how unfairly you and others have been treated, having to spend vast amounts of money on legal fees and all of the trauma you must be going through for the love of your country and out of respect for the office of the president. Therefore, if you reach an agreement on a time and place for your testimony, I will waive executive privilege for you, which allows for you to go in and testify truthfully and fairly, as per the request of the unselect committee of political thugs and hacks.”

Bannon is facing trial on two counts of Contempt of Congress — in a proceeding that is slated to begin one week from Monday.

