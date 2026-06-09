Trump Goes Full Elmo on ‘Fantastic’ Knicks Playoff Game Loss: ‘Well Played by Both Teams — Had a Lot of Fun’

President Donald Trump channelled embattled muppet Elmo when he was asked about the Knicks game, praising both teams and calling the game — which the Knicks lost — “fantastic.”

The president was already taking heavy criticism over his attendance at Game 3 of the NBA Finals when it was announced that fans would have to show up two hours early for a TSA-style screening and a 10-square-block blockade went up hours before that.

Elmo — whose full name is apparently Justin Elmo Monster Sr. — has similarly taken a lot of heat from Knicks fans since he tweeted “Elmo hopes both teams have fun! 🏀🏀🏀🏀”

Mr. Monster corrected himself a day later, writing “KNICKS that last message! Elmo didn’t mean to SPUR you on!”

When Trump appeared on the Jumbotron during the National Anthem at Monday night’s game, the fans loudly booed the president — and many went on to blame him when he presided over a 115-111 defeat to the San Antonio Spurs, snapping a 13-game, 46-day winning streak.

Trump — accompanied by Secretary of the Interior Doug Burgum and EPA chief Lee Zeldin — spoke to reporters for about 17 minutes after touching down at JFK International Airport, and was immediately asked what he thought of the game.

The president enthused about “both teams” and how much fun he had watching, and he and his companions would go on to gush about the “amazing energy” around Trump’s attendance:

REPORTER: What did you think of the game, Mr. President? PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: Hello everybody. Well, the game was fantastic! Well played by both teams. We all had a lot of fun. It was great to watch. Very talented players. … EPA AD­MIN­IS­TRATOR LEE ZELDIN: Well, you know, the Spurs, they have some good players. Wembeyama, Castle did well tonight, but I’m still going with the Knicks. I think that they’re gonna pull it off. And Mr President, it was awesome to be able to spend the night with you. The energy was amazing. Jim Dolan was a was a great host. … REPORTER: Speaking of New York, did you see Mayor Mamdani and the game? PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: I did not, no. REPORTER: What did you think of the reception of Gotham’s Knicks fans tonight? PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: I thought great. I mean, I thought it was amazing actually–. You mean when they had the camera on me. I thought it was very good, yeah. It was certainly amazing. It was, it was, I think mostly cheers. It was, it was loud and it was very enthusiastic.

The president also lashed out at Stephen A. Smith for preemptively blaming the president for the Knicks’ loss.

Watch above via White House Press Pool.

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