The U.S. government today imposed sanctions on Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif today, as part of a continuing campaign to ramp up pressure on the government of Iran.

The move comes just about a month after President Donald Trump said he was sanctioning Iran’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo confirmed the news Wednesday afternoon.

Recently, President @realDonaldTrump sanctioned Iran’s Supreme Leader, who enriched himself at the expense of the Iranian people. Today, the U.S. designated his chief apologist @JZarif. He’s just as complicit in the regime’s outlaw behavior as the rest of @khamenei_ir’s mafia. pic.twitter.com/XhDdqR6rik — Secretary Pompeo (@SecPompeo) July 31, 2019

U.S. officials said Zarif would not be prohibited from traveling to New York for official business with the United Nations.

Zarif responded to the news in a tweet.

The US’ reason for designating me is that I am Iran’s “primary spokesperson around the world”

Is the truth really that painful?

It has no effect on me or my family, as I have no property or interests outside of Iran.

Thank you for considering me such a huge threat to your agenda. — Javad Zarif (@JZarif) July 31, 2019

“It has no effect on me or my family, as I have no property or interests outside of Iran,” Zarif said. “Thank you for considering me such a huge threat to your agenda.”

