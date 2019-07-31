comScore

BREAKING: U.S. Imposes Sanctions on Iranian Foreign Minister

By Connor MannionJul 31st, 2019, 5:09 pm

The U.S. government today imposed sanctions on Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif today, as part of a continuing campaign to ramp up pressure on the government of Iran.

The move comes just about a month after President Donald Trump said he was sanctioning Iran’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo confirmed the news Wednesday afternoon.

U.S. officials said Zarif would not be prohibited from traveling to New York for official business with the United Nations.

Zarif responded to the news in a tweet.

“It has no effect on me or my family, as I have no property or interests outside of Iran,” Zarif said. “Thank you for considering me such a huge threat to your agenda.”

