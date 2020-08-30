Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers has sent a letter to President Donald Trump asking him to reconsider his plan to visit Kenosha, Wisconsin on Tuesday.

Trump had announced his plans on the flight back to Washington, D.C. after visiting Texas and Louisiana to survey the damage caused by Hurricane Laura. The planned visit drew swift backlash, including from Wisconsin Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes, who told CNN’s John King that he didn’t believe the visit would be helpful, considering Trump’s past “incendiary remarks.”

Evers’ letter, described by CBS White House correspondent Mark Knoller as “polite but blunt,” begins by mentioning Trump’s plan to visit, and “I write today to respectfully ask you to reconsider.”

Evers’ letter continued, describing the Kenosha community as “exhausted and heartbroken,” but also “a community working to deal with the trauma and pain of these events and extreme loss.” Evers expressed his concern that Trump’s presence would “only hinder our healing,” in addition to his concerns that a presidential visit “will require a massive re-direction of these resources to support your visit at a time when it is critical that we continue to remain focused on keeping the people of Kenosha safe and supporting the community’s response.”

“It is our job as elected officials to lead by example and to be a calming presence for the people we know are hurting … Now is not the time for elected officials to ignore armed militants and out-of-state instigators who want to contribute to our anguish,” @GovEvers says. — Molly Beck (@MollyBeck) August 30, 2020

