According to a report by CNN, President Donald Trump is planning to visit Kenosha, Wisconsin on Tuesday. The city has been the scene of unrest since Jacob Blake was shot seven times by police, paralyzing him. Protests have broken out into vandalism and looting, and a 17-year-old man has been charged with killing two people and wounding one.

Trump’s agenda reportedly includes plans “to meet with law enforcement and to survey some of the damage from the recent protests.” CNN asked White House Deputy Press Secretary Judd Deere if the president planned to visit Blake in the hospital or meet with his family, and Deere said that the full schedule had not yet been finalized.

Deere later posted the news on his Twitter account.

🚨🚨🚨President @realDonaldTrump will visit Kenosha, Wisconsin on Tuesday to meet with local law enforcement and survey damage from the recent riots. — Judd Deere (@JuddPDeere45) August 30, 2020

The president shared his travel plans with reporters on the flight back from Louisiana, where he had traveled to survey damage from Hurricane Laura. Reporters from multiple media outlets confirmed the same information as CNN’s report.

On flight back from Louisiana, WH informed press pool that Pres Trump will visit Kenosha, WI on Tuesday. He’ll meet with law enforcement & survey damage from the violent protests. Asked if he’ll meet with Jacob Blake’s family, spokesman said the schedule not yet completed. pic.twitter.com/GR8tlbMDu0 — Mark Knoller (@markknoller) August 30, 2020

POTUS TO KENOSHA:

President Trump will travel to Kenosha on Tuesday. He plans to meet with law enforcement and survey damage.

On the question if he’ll meet Jacob Blake’s family, White House says the schedule hasn’t been fully ironed out. — Jason Calvi (@JasonCalvi) August 30, 2020

White House says Trump is heading to Kenosha on Tuesday. The past two nights have not seen the same level of unrest as earlier in the week, but it is dominating Trump’s political messaging. — Cordelia Lynch (@CordeliaSkyNews) August 30, 2020

Blake’s father, Jacob Blake Sr., told MSNBC’s Joy Reid on Friday that he had spoken with the 2020 Democratic nominees Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, but Trump had not yet reached out to him. Blake Sr. has been openly critical of Trump and has referred to Biden as “President Biden” in recent interviews, expressing his hopeful belief that he will defeat Trump in November.

In another interview with CNN’s Anderson Cooper, Blake Sr. discussed his conversation with Biden and Harris and said that it was “too late” to hear from Trump now:

“Biden kept telling me his own issues with his family. That he identifies with what I’m going through. I didn’t have to keep telling him. He knew. It felt like he knew,” Blake added. “It felt like they knew what was going on. And they didn’t act like they were in a hurry to go anywhere. They spent time with us. And the tears that came from (Jacob Blake’s) mother in this talk with the Bidens, that was important.” Asked later in an interview with CNN’s Anderson Cooper if he wanted to hear from President Donald Trump, Blake said, “It is too late. He should have called four days ago.” He added, “It is too late now.” When asked earlier Friday if Trump had tried to reach out, Blake had replied: “That’s a negative.”

Again, it is not yet known if the White House plans to request to meet with any member of the Blake family, or if any of the family would attend such a meeting if it were requested.

Trump narrowly won Wisconsin in 2016 by less than one percent over Hillary Clinton, and the state remains a key battleground in the coming November elections.

This is a breaking story and has been updated.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]