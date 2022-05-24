Morning Joe host Joe Scarborough and his crew tore into Georgia Republican Senate candidate David Perdue over a “breathtaking” and “blatantly racist” attack on Democratic rival Stacey Abrams.

On Wednesday morning’s edition of MSNBC’s Morning Joe, co-host Mika Brzezinski played Abrams’ comments to the Gwinnett Democats’ Bluetopia Gala, during which she said “I am tired of hearing about being the best state in the country to do business when we are the worst state in the country to live,” and went on to add “Let me contextualize. When you’re No. 48 for mental health, when we’re No. 1 for maternal mortality when you have an incarceration rate that is on the rise and wages are on the decline, then you are not the No. 1 place to live.”

Brzezinski then played a clip of comments that Perdue made on the John Fredericks Show in response to Abrams.

Did y’all see what Stacey said this weekend? Said that Georgia’s the worst place in the country to live. Hey, she ain’t from here. Let her go back where she came from, she doedn’t like it here. The only thing she wants to be president of the United States. She doedn’t care about the people of Georgia. That’s clear. You know, when we saw in 18 what she did and what she said, oh, we’re going to have a blue wave. We’re going to do it with documented and undocumented workers. You know, I don’t think a lot of people in Georgia understood it. When she told black farmers, you don’t need to be on the farm. And she told black workers in hospitality and all this, you don’t need to be. She is demeaning her own race when it comes to that.

A stunned Scarborough told his colleague Willie Geist “Willie, I don’t know where to start with that. I mean, no endorsement from low energy Don is going to erase all the things that happened there.”

JOE SCARBOROUGH: He got replacement theory in there. He got the fascist refrain of “go back to where you came from” in there. And here you have an old white millionaire being indignant that black people might, quote, get off the farm and not sure what to do with that. Like, this is this is just this is this. This is not a dog whistle. This is like a foghorn blaring… MIKA BRZEZINSKI: Megaphone. JOE SCARBOROUGH: And it’s a foghorn through a megaphone, I guess. But again, even an endorsement from low energy Don is not going to erase the horrors of this. WILLIE GEIST: [00:01:44] And said all that to the cheers of the crowd inside that bar. By the way, you’re sitting next to Peter Navarro, former Trump adviser there as well. So he’s got at least somebody supporting him from the Trump administration strongly. You know, Elise, you grew up in the South. You know what politics are like in those states. But the environment now is such that you can say something like that out loud, which is just, that was a breathtaking 30 seconds or whatever it was from David Perdue. And get cheers in your state.

Contributor Elise Jordan said that Perdue’s “racist dog whistles” were “just really embarrassing.”

“The racism is shocking, that the guy is going to finish his career this way and… just, just blatantly racist statements,” Scarborough said.

